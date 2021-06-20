Winn Dixie raised over $1,000 for charity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people enjoyed live music, grilled hotdogs, and live music at Winn Dixie on Highway 39 North as the store raise money for a great cause.

The grocery store raised over $1,000 to the “Folds of Honor” charity. This organization honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

Music filled people’s ears but the cause filled their hearts. Organizers said the turnout was successful.

“The turnout was amazing. Winn-Dixie needs to keep doing this,” said assistant manager, Stephanie Stahl.

“The band showed up, Kona Ice, a fire truck. Families are starting to roll in to support. Jeff Tate stops by to donated fireworks and money to the charity. The fireworks it’s going to help raise more money through the rest of the month because we’re going to raffle them off. We will give them away July 3rd,” said Chae Godwin, event coordinator.

Managers said they expect the fundraiser to be bigger next year.

