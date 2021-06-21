Advertisement

Charles Edward Pruitt

Charles Edward Pruitt
By Letisha Young
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Charles Edward Pruitt, 74, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12 Noon with Rev. Linda Fos and Rev. Sidney Hill officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M prior to the service on Wednesday.

Mr. Pruitt passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born June 14, 1947, in Prescott, Arkansas to Lewis Edward Pruitt and Mavis Pauline Nichols Pruitt. He was a retired Project Manager and Estimator for Assurance Service Group.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Boykin Pruitt of Gilbertown; children, Tammy Tyson (Dedrick) of Montgomery; Cristee Utsey (Reid) of Gulf Shores; Frank Patrick (Tara) of Brusly, LA; Melissa McLaney (Jason) of Saraland; Amy Beck (Heath Parker) of Thomaston; and Jamie Patrick (Brandi) of Gilbertown; 16 grandchildren, Brandon Whisenhunt, Adam Whisenhunt, Cameron Utsey Turberville (Dawson), Gaines Utsey, Morgan Utsey Poston (Braelen), Jordyn Patrick, Luke Patrick, Brittane’ Morris Jimenez (Ben), Jacob McLaney, Kristen McLaney, McKenzie Pratt, Jacob Beck, Joseph Beck, John Patrick Beck, Anna Michael Patrick, and Patton Patrick; 3 great grandchildren, Emma Lynn Whisenhunt, Bella Jimenez, and Eli Jimenez; brother, Rick Pruitt of Little Rock, AR; and aunt, Mollie Pruitt of Camden, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers: Josh Boykin, Marlon Boykin, Joel Boykin, Cody Boykin, Corey Boykin, and Delevan Coxwell. Honorary Pallbearers: J.R. Steward and Bill Gibson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Newscenter 11 spoke with a swim instructor that has been teaching people survival and swimming...
Collinsville woman teaches survival swimming skills to children
1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumter Co.

Latest News

Paul Richards
Jason Trayal
Emmett Colon Mitcham Jr.
Emmett Colon Mitcham Jr.
Leonard “Sonny” Morgan
Lou Ella Limerick