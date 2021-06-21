Graveside services for Charles Edward Pruitt, 74, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12 Noon with Rev. Linda Fos and Rev. Sidney Hill officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M prior to the service on Wednesday.

Mr. Pruitt passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born June 14, 1947, in Prescott, Arkansas to Lewis Edward Pruitt and Mavis Pauline Nichols Pruitt. He was a retired Project Manager and Estimator for Assurance Service Group.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Boykin Pruitt of Gilbertown; children, Tammy Tyson (Dedrick) of Montgomery; Cristee Utsey (Reid) of Gulf Shores; Frank Patrick (Tara) of Brusly, LA; Melissa McLaney (Jason) of Saraland; Amy Beck (Heath Parker) of Thomaston; and Jamie Patrick (Brandi) of Gilbertown; 16 grandchildren, Brandon Whisenhunt, Adam Whisenhunt, Cameron Utsey Turberville (Dawson), Gaines Utsey, Morgan Utsey Poston (Braelen), Jordyn Patrick, Luke Patrick, Brittane’ Morris Jimenez (Ben), Jacob McLaney, Kristen McLaney, McKenzie Pratt, Jacob Beck, Joseph Beck, John Patrick Beck, Anna Michael Patrick, and Patton Patrick; 3 great grandchildren, Emma Lynn Whisenhunt, Bella Jimenez, and Eli Jimenez; brother, Rick Pruitt of Little Rock, AR; and aunt, Mollie Pruitt of Camden, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers: Josh Boykin, Marlon Boykin, Joel Boykin, Cody Boykin, Corey Boykin, and Delevan Coxwell. Honorary Pallbearers: J.R. Steward and Bill Gibson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.