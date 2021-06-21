City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:41 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:21 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:00 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 25thAvenue. One individual, one residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:45 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Three residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:36 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:43 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:00 AM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:54 PM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.