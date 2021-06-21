Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2021

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JASON M BUSBY II19822286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
ASHLEY A CAMPBELL19912326 WHITAKER RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
BONNIE J MCCOY19782133 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVID R FRAZIER1976145 HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JERMAINE M RAMSEY1997557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WINFRED D YOUNG19833913 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
LAKESHEA S BROWN19801006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT X 2
JATERREON DONWELL19992601 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMES M BOYD19832610 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DEGHANDA L HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SHARON HARWORTH19626322 KOOSA DR MARION, MSDUI
DEVONTA D HUDSON1994301 63RD PL APT 94 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMARCUS J GRACE1991322 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
ROGER D JACKS JR1979626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MSLITTERING
JEFFERY F TOOLE19742418 OLD MARION RD APT K MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:41 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:21 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:00 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 25thAvenue. One individual, one residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:45 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Three residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:36 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:43 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:00 AM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:54 PM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

