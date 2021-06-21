City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JASON M BUSBY II
|1982
|2286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ASHLEY A CAMPBELL
|1991
|2326 WHITAKER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|BONNIE J MCCOY
|1978
|2133 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVID R FRAZIER
|1976
|145 HWY 11 & 80 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JERMAINE M RAMSEY
|1997
|557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WINFRED D YOUNG
|1983
|3913 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|LAKESHEA S BROWN
|1980
|1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT X 2
|JATERREON DONWELL
|1999
|2601 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMES M BOYD
|1983
|2610 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DEGHANDA L HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SHARON HARWORTH
|1962
|6322 KOOSA DR MARION, MS
|DUI
|DEVONTA D HUDSON
|1994
|301 63RD PL APT 94 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JAMARCUS J GRACE
|1991
|322 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ROGER D JACKS JR
|1979
|626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS
|LITTERING
|JEFFERY F TOOLE
|1974
|2418 OLD MARION RD APT K MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:41 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:21 AM on June 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:00 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 25thAvenue. One individual, one residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:45 AM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Three residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:36 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:43 PM on June 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:00 AM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:54 PM on June 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.