Collinsville woman teaches survival swimming skills to children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is in full swing and the heat is on. Many families swim to cool off, but with that fun activity comes the risk of drowning, especially for young children.

Newscenter 11 spoke with a swim instructor that has been teaching people survival and swimming skill for over 25 years.

According to World Health Organization, there are an estimated 236, 000 annual drowning deaths worldwide.

“Drowning in the United States is the 3rd unintentional death. Last year, we had 265,000 drownings. That is way too many, swim instructor, Kim Robbin.

Kim Robbins teaches survival and swimming skills to kids as young as eight months old and gives lessons to adults of any age.

“A person drowns because they don’t know how to breathe properly. We are not fish so we can’t breathe underwater, but we have technics to under and visit. We had survival skills that will help you for the rest of your life. They have found people that have fallen out of boats that floated for days before they were rescued,” said Robbin.

Robbins has been teaching three ladies who are in their 60′s how to swim. The ladies said for years they were afraid of the water.

“You learn how to catch your breath. She just gave us the basics. In one week, we were gliding and we were swimming from the deep in. I was amazed by the benefit. She is the greatest teacher in the world. I can’t believe in one week I was able to do that,” said swimmer, Debra Brewer.

One lady said she never learned how to swim because of a dramatic experience when she was younger.

“I had an experience in Meridian when I lived here as a child. Someone pushed me into a pool and I almost drowned. I never went back into the pool. That was when I was about 10 years old and I am almost 65 now. I had to learn it because I want to be a good example to my grandchildren. I also wanted to enjoy the water myself,” said swimmer, Cassandra Loggins.

“I never thought I would be able to go into a pool of water. At the age of 62, I finally decided that it was time for me to pursue that and to do something for myself. I am learning to swim, I can go underwater, I can hold my breath and I can stroke. It has been a great process,” said swimmer, Rose Mary Harris.

I spoke with a grandmother who said she too is facing her greatest fear, but it’s not about her entering the water herself.

“My greatest fear is my child falling in a pool and us both drowning. I can’t rescue her. After three years of Miss Kim, she is so advanced. I can take her to a hotel with a pool and have no worries. I can enjoy watching her swim,” said Robbin.

Robbins holds her swimming lessons at her home in Collinsville. You can contact her by going to her website at Kimsswim.com.

