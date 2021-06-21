Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases, 7 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. Find the latest county and state vaccination numbers here.

Below is a snapshot of the vaccination levels in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of People Fully Vaccinated
Clarke540135%481831%
Kemper284329%260127%
Lauderdale26,36836%23,95732%
Neshoba532622%576120%
Newton731135%664531%
Wayne491024%439922%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

