COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases, 7 new deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. Find the latest county and state vaccination numbers here.
Below is a snapshot of the vaccination levels in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of People Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|5401
|35%
|4818
|31%
|Kemper
|2843
|29%
|2601
|27%
|Lauderdale
|26,368
|36%
|23,957
|32%
|Neshoba
|5326
|22%
|5761
|20%
|Newton
|7311
|35%
|6645
|31%
|Wayne
|4910
|24%
|4399
|22%
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
