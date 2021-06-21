COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases, 7 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Below is a snapshot of the vaccination levels in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of People Fully Vaccinated Clarke 5401 35% 4818 31% Kemper 2843 29% 2601 27% Lauderdale 26,368 36% 23,957 32% Neshoba 5326 22% 5761 20% Newton 7311 35% 6645 31% Wayne 4910 24% 4399 22%

