Crimenet 06_17_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chelcee Rae Varnado.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chelcee Rae Varnado.

Varnado is a 32-year-old white female who stands approximately 5′ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Varnado can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

