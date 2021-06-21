Crimenet 06_21_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dana A. Lancaster.

Lancaster is a 48-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a felony warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with two counts of felony DUI.

If you know where Lancaster can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

