Electrical problem knocks out A/C at jail

By WTOK Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Detention Facility is without power except for essential services due to a problem where electric service enters the building. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said it’s a localized issue and is not connected to any loss of service from Mississippi Power.

A backup generator is providing power for lights, security, computers and freezers, but not air conditioning or television.

Calhoun said power went out Sunday and repair personnel were on-site Monday diagnosing the problem. He said he’s hopeful it will be fixed by Tuesday.

