On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Emmett Colon Mitcham, Jr. died at Rush Foundation Hospital. He was a true gentleman; He loved God, his family, his church, and his work. Emmett was kind-hearted and quick witted, often making up songs to describe his current situation. To him, work was the joy of accomplishment. He was President and General Manager of Blair Company, Inc where he worked with his son for over 45 years.Emmett lived a life of service, for his country during the Korean War, for his community as the Chairman of the Bonita Lakes Authority, and for God as a devoted member of the Central United Methodist Church where he held many roles of leadership within the Williams Sunday school class. Tuesday night Bible study group was one of his favorite activities.Emmett was born October 13, 1931 to Emmett Colon Mitcham, Sr. and Sadie Purvis Mitcham. During his brief retirement years, he particularly enjoyed the summer visits with his grandchildren and back yard visits with special friends, Ricky Follin and James Whitley.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, LoRita Moulds Mitcham, his son, Emmett Blair Mitcham, his granddaughter, Margaret Blair Hall (Ryan) and two great grandchildren, Aidan Lizotte and Hailey Lizotte.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Mitcham Willard, his father Emmett Colon Mitcham, Sr., his mother Sadie Purvis Mitcham, and four sisters, Jean Gentry, Maxine Smith, Ann Nell Ward, and Marlene Smith.Memorial may be sent to the Organ Fund at Central United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.Service will be graveside at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. John Branning and Rev. Bob Peden presiding, on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:30 a.m. with James F. Webb Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

