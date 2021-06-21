Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated

First Lady Jill Biden visiting Jackson
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Jackson
By Quentin Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The First Lady of the United States will be visiting Mississippi Tuesday. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Capital City to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rates.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to take the vaccine,” said Lauren George, who’s received her first COVID-19 shot and now awaits the second. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s just not for me.”

“It’s disappointing to have this crisis, and people won’t take advantage of this opportunity,” said Levesta Cannon, who’s fully vaccinated.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that roughly 35 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.
That alarming statistic is why Biden plans to visit Jackson’s vaccination sites, trying to energize and motivate more people to roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.
The trip is a part of the administration’s nationwide tour, reaching those who aren’t vaccinated.
Biden plans to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach.
Although Mississippi currently ranks last in the nation, some metro residents believe this upcoming visit by the First Lady will have enough of an influence to sway those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.
“I would hope so,” said George. “I would hope it shows hey, it’s safe, it’s ok.”
“The shot is to help build our immune system so that if we get COVID, maybe we will be a survivor,” said Cannon.
Along with visiting Jackson, Biden will also make a stop in Nashville, Tennessee. The Biden administration said its goal is to have 70 percent of the U.S. population receive at least one shot by July 4th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumter Co.
Newscenter 11 spoke with a swim instructor that has been teaching people survival and swimming...
Collinsville woman teaches survival swimming skills to children

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases, 7 new deaths
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in response to TS Claudette