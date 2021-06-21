Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening. Storms can bring heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. One or two stronger storms can produce damaging wind gusts, especially north of I-20.

Storms Tonight

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon will linger into the evening. Showers and storms will increase quickly between 6 PM and 8 PM as an unusually strong June cold front approaches our area from the northwest. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s this afternoon. That warmth can energize these storms to increase that risk for a couple of damaging wind gusts. The storms will track from west to east across the area. They will end between 10 PM and midnight, bringing an end to the already-small severe weather risk.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. We’ll start the day humid and muggy near 70 degrees. A few showers are possible throughout the day as that cold front lingers and slowly works its way through our area. By noon, we will warm to near 80 degrees. Depending on how widespread the rain becomes, it may be that we don’t get much warmer. If there are more breaks in the rain, however, we could warm closer to 85 degrees for the high.

Looking Ahead

The overall chance for rain will diminish Wednesday through Friday. It never quite drops off completely, however. One or two stray showers are possible each day this week. Showers and storms will increase to become more spotty to scattered this weekend. The warm, summer afternoons will be warm enough to energize any storms that do develop. As is typical of summer, storms can become strong very quickly.

