Memorial service for Jerry L. Henderson will be Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Hemmingway officiating. Burial at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Jerry was a proud Marine, father, husband, grandfather and friend. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University which lead him to a 35 year career at Mississippi Power Company. He enjoyed music, singing, and playing the guitar. He was an avid gun admirer and collector that loved to target practice shoot. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

Mr. Jerry L. Henderson age 65, of Laurel passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife Marsha Henderson, step-daughter, Julie Mitchell; grandchildren, Maylee Richardson, Ella Craft and Evan Craft; parents, Parker and Viola Henderson; siblings, Tommy Henderson and Melanie Henderson; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Marie Henderson; brother, Steven Henderson.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

