Jon Rahm wins first major title at U.S. Open

LA JOLLA, CALI. (WTOK) - Jon Rahm wins the 2021 U.S. Open. With this, he wins his first major championship by having birdies in his final two holes at Torrey Pines golf course.

The 26-year-old became the fourth Spaniard to win a major, joining the list of Steve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio García. Rahm went into this round tied for sixth place but just being three holes back for the lead.

This U.S. Open win is an emotional one as Rahm two weeks earlier was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, but it all went into the rear-view mirror once he sank a birdie on the 18th hole.

