Advertisement

Jon Rahm wins first major title at U.S. Open

Jon Rahm, of Spain, pumps his fist after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, pumps his fist after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Shahji Adam
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA JOLLA, CALI. (WTOK) - Jon Rahm wins the 2021 U.S. Open. With this, he wins his first major championship by having birdies in his final two holes at Torrey Pines golf course.

The 26-year-old became the fourth Spaniard to win a major, joining the list of Steve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio García. Rahm went into this round tied for sixth place but just being three holes back for the lead.

This U.S. Open win is an emotional one as Rahm two weeks earlier was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, but it all went into the rear-view mirror once he sank a birdie on the 18th hole.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
10 killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
John Little, 28, arrested for selling drugs in Lauderdale County
Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

EMCC women's rodeo team at the 2021 CNFR
EMCC women claim program-best, fourth-place finish at College National Finals Rodeo
WTOK Sports Shahji Adam
Kyle Busch Wins Nashville Cup
Kyle Busch Wins Nashville Cup
Russell Henley and Richard Bland Tied for First at U.S. Open
Russell Henley and Richard Bland Tied for First at U.S. Open