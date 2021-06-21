Leonard “Sonny” Morgan

Services for Leonard “Sonny” Inman Morgan will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at James F. Webb Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

Mr. Morgan, 90, of Meridian, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility.

Sonny, also known as “Pop” to family and friends, was born May 24, 1931 in Meridian. In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1987 after 33+ years. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be remembered most for being a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth Wright Morgan; daughter, Sharon Morgan; granddaughter, Josie Matthews Kidd (Chance); great grandchildren, Gannon Chancelor Kidd and Landrey Morgan Kidd; brother, Lynwood “Bubber” Morgan of California; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, James T. “Wabash” Morgan; mother, Marjorie Whitaker Morgan; grandson, Gabriel Goodson; brother, Billy Morgan of California; and nephew, Bill Morgan of California.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a charity of your choice or in some way help a veteran of the United States Military. The family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale for the love and care given to Sonny.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to service at the funeral home.

