Meridian’s 4th of July celebration returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After missing out due to COVID last year, the City of Meridian has announced the return of it’s 4th of July celebration at Bonita Lakes.

This year’s Independence Day celebration will be Sunday, July 4th at both the lower and upper lakes at Bonita Lakes Park. The gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with food vendors opening at 4:00. They’ll be plenty of activities for the entire family, entertainment, and of course, the huge fireworks show.

“It’s always a crowd pleaser,” said Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director for Meridian. “Everybody looks forward to gathering the family and coming out to Bonita Lakes. Gates open around 3:30 and it’s always a fun time. We’re going to have the big fireworks spectacular show.”

Thousands of people are expected to be at Bonita Lakes Park on the 4th and free parking and shuttle services will be available at Uptown Meridian Mall.

“The city has got it figured out,” said Debbie Delshad, marketing director for Uptown Meridian. “They can come up here and park like they have for years and then they’ll shuttle them down to the park. You don’t have to worry about getting in and our of your parking space. They run all evening long until after the fireworks. Your car is safe and you’ve got a good place to watch the fireworks, so it’s good.”

“We also have a tram and a trolley set up at the lakes that can transport you from the lower lake over to the upper lake which is where the fireworks show can really be viewed from,” said Carmichael. “We want to invite everybody to come out, celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy all the fun that we have at Bonita Lakes.”

