Advertisement

Meridian’s 4th of July celebration returns

(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After missing out due to COVID last year, the City of Meridian has announced the return of it’s 4th of July celebration at Bonita Lakes.

This year’s Independence Day celebration will be Sunday, July 4th at both the lower and upper lakes at Bonita Lakes Park. The gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with food vendors opening at 4:00. They’ll be plenty of activities for the entire family, entertainment, and of course, the huge fireworks show.

“It’s always a crowd pleaser,” said Laura Carmichael, Community Development Director for Meridian. “Everybody looks forward to gathering the family and coming out to Bonita Lakes. Gates open around 3:30 and it’s always a fun time. We’re going to have the big fireworks spectacular show.”

Thousands of people are expected to be at Bonita Lakes Park on the 4th and free parking and shuttle services will be available at Uptown Meridian Mall.

“The city has got it figured out,” said Debbie Delshad, marketing director for Uptown Meridian. “They can come up here and park like they have for years and then they’ll shuttle them down to the park. You don’t have to worry about getting in and our of your parking space. They run all evening long until after the fireworks. Your car is safe and you’ve got a good place to watch the fireworks, so it’s good.”

“We also have a tram and a trolley set up at the lakes that can transport you from the lower lake over to the upper lake which is where the fireworks show can really be viewed from,” said Carmichael. “We want to invite everybody to come out, celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy all the fun that we have at Bonita Lakes.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumter Co.
Newscenter 11 spoke with a swim instructor that has been teaching people survival and swimming...
Collinsville woman teaches survival swimming skills to children

Latest News

Heat Safety
Staying safe from the heat this summer
Miss Mississippi competition begins Monday.
Miss Mississippi competition week underway; judges’ interviews held Monday morning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 10...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases, 7 new deaths
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10