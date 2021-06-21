Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $445,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The estimated Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Tuesday is currently $445,000! This will be the 22nd draw for the current jackpot. Anticipation is growing for some lucky winner(s) to match all five numbers.

“It is exciting to see the jackpot for our first in-state draw game reach this level in a little over 2½ months since the game was introduced,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation president Tom Shaheen.

If there is no jackpot winner for the June 22 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, June 24, drawing is anticipated to roll to $465,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000. The starting jackpot may change time-to-time based on sales.

The MLC held its first drawing for Mississippi Match Match 5 Apr. 29. The jackpot rolled once and was hit May 1 at $55,000. Since then, it has rolled 21 times.

