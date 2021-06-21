uneral services for Mrs. Hilda Juanita Mangum will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Mangum and Dr. Justin Qualls officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mangum, age 92, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.

Mrs. Mangum was a member of Old Paths Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Varnado (Scott); daughter-in-law, Donna Mangum Lummus; grandchildren, Reverend Greg Mangum (Brittney), Courtney Mangum (Jayson Spears), Claire Simmons (Brandon), and Dr. Justin Qualls (Emily); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Waddell, and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Lowery Mangum and her son, Donald Wayne Mangum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Old Paths Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Jayson Spears, Terry Waddell, Jared Waddell, Brandon Simmons, Joeseph Lummus, and Carl Lummus, Jr.

Online condolences can be made at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 on Thursday at the funeral home.

