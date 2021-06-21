Mrs. Mrs. Donna Kay Woods Rowell

Advertisement

By Letisha Young
Published: Jun. 21, 2021
Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Donna Kay Woods Rowell will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Rowell, 72, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Donna was an avid animal lover having rescued numerous pets through the years. She loved to provide a good life and home for any and all pets in need that she could. She was a very loving lady and did all she could to provide for those in need; most of all she loved providing for and caring for her family.

Mrs. Donna is survived by her husband Jimmie Rowell; children Richard Darrell Long, Jimmy Dave Rowell, and Angela Kay Rowell (Sean Mahoney). Grandchildren Darrell Tyler Long, Dillon Tanner Long, Bayleigh Nikole Rowell, McKinley Brook Rowell, Alyssa Kaylyn Gressett, and Wren Olivia Bokemper. Sister Mary Lynn Griffis as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Rowell is preceded in death by her parents David and Margaret Woods; and her brother, Robert Perry Woods.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

