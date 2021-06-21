Mrs. Norma Veach

Norma Veach, 85, joined her Savior in heaven on June 18, 2021. Throughout her life in Meridian, she owned Pampered Pets and Little Al’s Ice Cream. She also had a great love for the theater. She volunteered and eventually was employed at Meridian Little Theater for more than 25 years. Her greatest love, however, was her family.

Norma was born on February 15, 1936 in Columbia, SC. She graduated from Meridian High School and attended Meridian Community College. She married William Alvis Veach from Selma, AL, and they spent sixty wonderful years together. They had five children, Skye Adel, Chele Ann, Laice Alyss, Shawn Auburn, and Winston Alvis. Her surviving sister is Coty Tootle. Her grandchildren are Michael Payne, Brittany Duckworth, Monroe Thompson, Casey Robinson, and Blake Taylor. Her great-grandchildren are Hayden and Caleb Duckworth, Parker Robinson, and Kensley Taylor. Preceding her in death are her parents, Anna Cora Floyd Underwood and Aulbie Demain Huggins, and her siblings, Kamper, Dee and Neal Huggins.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 26, lead by the Reverend Austin McGehee and The Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, Jr. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the celebration of life at 11:00, with graveside rites immediately following at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Monroe Thompson, Blake Taylor, Alex Veach, Tom Tootle, Craig Tootle, and Jeffrey Duckworth. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Payne, John Payne, Clay Dobbs Ware, and Paul McCarthy.

