Philadelphia Mayor Young eager for 4th term

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor James Young will be sworn in as Philadelphia’s mayor for a fourth term next week. He says he is grateful the people trust him to move the city forward.

Young was recently re-elected with 61-percent of the vote. He won the election with 819 votes, defeating republican candidate, Leo Renaldo.

Young is now suiting up to enter the role again since being elected as Philadelphia’s first African American mayor in 2009.

“In the next four years, people will be able to actually see and touch things we’ve been working on and planning prior to this four-year term.” Young said, “Actually, seeing it. Taking-- being able to touch it. See it. The new businesses, the streets and the things that improve our lives in this community.”

Young wants to improve infrastructure, parks and recreation, rail crossings, and law enforcement in the next four years.

Over the last few months, the city has seen an increase in crime. Mayor Young plans to work with the new police chief to minimize the issue with increased patrols and more police officers.

“We have a couple in academy now that should be coming out in maybe three weeks,” Young said. “So, that’s boots on the ground. Patrolling, preventing, and getting the community involved. There may be some other things we do structurally with a few eyes in the sky to help police identify some of the things going on. Community must step up and ID what they see.”

The mayor also looks forward to completing the bridge projects to enhance travel and economic development.

“I have nothing to fold my hands about. I have nothing to really pat myself on the back about because it is an ongoing process. It is never ending. The improvements are never ending, and we want to keep that going because we want Philadelphia to be the best city in East Central Mississippi.”

Young says he’s honored the city has chosen him to lead once more.

“People are believing what has been accomplished in the past. If there was nothing being done which you could tangibly touch, then there would not be another reason to say, ‘Let us give this guy another four years,’” Young said. “That to me means a lot.”

Mayor Young will be sworn in for his fourth term June 30th at 1 p.m. At City Hall in Philadelphia.

