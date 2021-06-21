Staying safe from the heat this summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The heat and humidity of the summer in the Deep South can be dangerous to your body. Heat exhaustion is a common illness that people experience.

“It’s a good idea to take in 20 ounces of water every 20 minutes if you’re doing outside exertion,” said John Beard, the education manager and QA-PI at Metro Ambulance. “Watch for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion like profuse sweating, flushed skin, sometimes you can have a woozy or kind of a faint feeling.”

Symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, a rapid pulse, confusion, and nausea. A heat stroke is a medical emergency and you must call 9-1-1 if you see someone showing signs of a heat stroke.

“We could cool our self off by sweating. If you get to the stage of not sweating, then we’re looking at heat stroke, which is a much more severe problem and you should be treated immediately with either EMS called or taken to the emergency room,” Beard said.

There are things you can do to help a victim of a heat stroke as you wait for EMS to arrive.

“Move them to a cool place, remove any restrictive or tight clothing, let them have sips of a cool beverage, water, or some type of sports drink,” Beard said. And then if they’re available, ice packs around the neck and in the armpits.”

Infants, young children, and seniors are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

