A stormy start to the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a very warm start to our Monday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will dip into the southeastern United States as we head throughout the day on Monday, and this feature will be the focus of rain and storm chances today into tonight. A few showers will be possible this morning, but the bulk of the rain and storms will arrive later this afternoon and into the overnight time frame.

Any storms that develop will pose the risk of higher wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. Isolated stronger storms cannot be ruled out, with wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. Isolated flash flooding also cannot be ruled out, but no widespread impacts are expected at this time. It will also be a bit windy today and tonight, with wind gusts from the south-southwest occasionally up to 25 to 30 mph when not storming. Highs look to climb into the upper-80s this afternoon.

Rain and storms will continue to be possible on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible area-wide on Tuesday morning, and then the chance of rain will shift to mainly south of I-20 heading into the afternoon. This will happen as a weak cold front tries to push through our area. Humidity will stay on the higher side south of I-20 on Tuesday, but some areas north of the Interstate could get a relief from the oppressive humidity Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Highs will be a lot cooler on Tuesday, with temperatures in the afternoon climbing into the low-to-mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible once again on Wednesday, mainly south of I-20. Showers and storms will become possible once again area-wide by Thursday, but the overall coverage of storms will decrease Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll see highs returning to the 90 degree mark for many of us during this time frame. Storm coverage will increase slightly again by Sunday.

