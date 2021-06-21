USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Mississippi Department of Human Services and Mississippi Department of Education to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

P-EBT provides assistance to families of children eligible for the National School Lunch Program whose school’s predominant learning mode was either virtual or hybrid.

This will be the second year Mississippi has participated in the program.

No application is needed.

Benefits will be issued to families with children receiving free and reduced-price meals at the address provided by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Upon approval, MDE will collect the data on all children eligible for NSLP and provide that list of names and addresses to MDHS.

MDHS will in turn provide that information to Conduent, LLC, the current EBT vendor for MDHS, who will disburse the benefits on separate Pandemic-EBT cards.

Current SNAP recipients will not receive benefits on their current SNAP EBT cards.

According to the plan approved by FNS, Mississippi will be able to operate P-EBT, a food purchasing benefit to all eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school during the period between October 2020 and May 2021.

Three factors are considered to determine eligibility:

Was the school closed or have reduced attendance or hours, for at least five consecutive days?

Each school would have had to have been in a virtual or hybrid learning mode for at least 51% if the month to be eligible.

Children in a school with less than 51% in a virtual and/or hybrid learning mode will not be issued any benefits, regardless of their eligibility for the free or reduced-price meals program.

This benefit is part of our ongoing commitment to provide support to Mississippi families and children whose normal learning environment was disrupted by the pandemic,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. Anderson said.

“The Mississippi Department of Human Services will use all resources available to keep Mississippians safe, secure and healthy and to keep children fed while schools are not in a normal session.”

The timeline for first issuance is subject to when all student information files are received by MDE from the school district and delivered to MDHS.

MDHS will provide the files to Conduent who will establish the database and then issue the cards. The date for first issuance will be released at that time.

Since all payments are being issued retroactively, both MDE and MDHS are ensuring benefits are only given to eligible children who have not been attending school in person for the month(s) in question.

For the 2020-2021 school year, Mississippi had approximately 185,000 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, or about 74% of children in participating schools.

The total benefit of the program is estimated to be $144 million ($6.82 per student, per day of virtual learning.)

