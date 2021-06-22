Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two suspects have been arrested in a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy Saturday in Meridian.

Cordeyair Brown and Damontae Rush are charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.

Brown was also charged with the possession of a stolen firearm. His bond is set at $255,000. Rush’s bond was not immediately set.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said the shooting into the home on 25th Avenue stemmed from an earlier fight at a nightclub. Read said the suspects opened fire, hitting the house and a car multiple times.

Chief Read said police are also looking for a third suspect in the shooting.

The child, Lazarus Mathis, is out of the hospital and recovering from his head injury.

