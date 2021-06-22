Back & forth cold front means rain, then no rain, then more rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re drying out and warming up for Wednesday, but the weather for the rest of this week will be shifty with some ups and downs and even some rain.

Clouds are thinning and clearing from north to south behind that cold front. This evening will become mostly clear. We’ll cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Clouds could begin increase a bit around sunrise. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a small chance for a one or two stray showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

An unusually strong June cold front is making slow progress toward the south tonight. It was responsible for the heavy storms on Monday night. Tuesday we’re on the drier side of that cold front. That cold front is a slow mover and will stall tomorrow before lifting to the north as a warm front on Thursday. That will mean showers and storms will increase again on Thursday.

That warm front will fade away by Friday, but it will leave abundant moisture so that showers and thunderstorms in the heat of the afternoon are possible. An approaching cold front this weekend will increase the odds of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.