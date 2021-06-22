Fundraisers set up in wake of deadly 1-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tragic wreck in Butler County claimed 10 lives Saturday. With the victims’ families facing such a terrible loss, some are stepping up to help ease their financial burdens.

Eight of the victims were returning from a Gulf Shores trip with Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said their ages ages ranged from 3 to 17. In another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter Ariana Fox were killed.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling.

A separate GoFundMe is set up for Fox’s fiancee.

Investigators said 17 vehicles were involved in the deadly Interstate 65 cash. Seven of those vehicles caught fire

