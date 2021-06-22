Job fair Wednesday at Demopolis Civic Center

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - West AlabamaWorks is hosting a summer kick-off hiring event Wednesday, Jun. 23, at the Demopolis Civic Center.

Fifteen businesses are looking to hire qualified candidates. Employers involved include the Demopolis Fire and Rescue Department, Foster Farms, Whitfield Regional Hospital, Wallace Community College Selma, Sonic Drive-In, Legacy Hospice, Cemex and West Alabama Mental Health Board Center.

Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce Director David Lyons said the event is meant to “connect local businesses and industries with qualified candidates to fill multiple positions.”

The job fair will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 501 N. Commissioners Avenue. It’s free and open to the public. Applicants are encouraged to dress business casual and treat the event like a job interview. To learn more, click here.

