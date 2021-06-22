Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELA D COVINGTON19821403 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC PROFANITY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LABRESHA N RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D 32 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
TRESPASSING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PETIT LARCENY
TRANEKIA T GRAHAM19902231 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
NIKYTA ARMSTEAD19924705 WEST 4TH ST HATTIESBURG, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERICA R HILLIE19823805 DAVIS ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JAMES D BROWN19841014 COBBLESTONE PL BRANDON, MSDUI

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:42 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2021
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Clarke County EMA director announces retirement
A backup generator is providing power for lights, security, computers and freezers at the...
Electrical problem knocks out A/C at jail

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 22, 2021
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2021
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2021
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments