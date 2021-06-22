City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:42 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.