City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2021
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA D COVINGTON
|1982
|1403 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC PROFANITY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LABRESHA N RANDLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D 32 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
TRESPASSING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PETIT LARCENY
|TRANEKIA T GRAHAM
|1990
|2231 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|NIKYTA ARMSTEAD
|1992
|4705 WEST 4TH ST HATTIESBURG, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ERICA R HILLIE
|1982
|3805 DAVIS ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMES D BROWN
|1984
|1014 COBBLESTONE PL BRANDON, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:33 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:42 AM on June 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.