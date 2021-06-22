Lightning safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lightning is common during the summertime in the Deep South. It is also deadly. 249 people in the United States have been killed by lightning over the past 10 years. If you are outside and you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

“We have a saying here at the National Weather Service, ‘when thunder roars, go indoors,’” said Felecia Bowser, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Jackson, MS National Weather Service office. “Once you find a shelter, if you’re outside in the middle of a field, that [shelter] could be your car, that’s fine; if you’re right outside your home, that could be right inside of your home.”

Remember to never seek shelter from lightning under a tree. Once indoors, stay away from windows, do not touch anything plugged into a wall, and avoid showering.

“Again if the lightning strikes, it can strike your pipes right underneath the ground and it could travel and surge through,” Bowser said. “There’s just a couple of tips for you to be aware of; just maintain situational awareness to what’s going on outside.”

If you see someone get struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 immediately and bring them to a safer place. You will not get electrocuted when handling a lightning strike victim.

“And we like to say, wait until the last thunder strike that you hear, wait about until 20 to 30 minutes until you no longer hear the next thunder sound, and then you could go back outside, it will be safe after that,” Bowser said. “But we like to say that and just to remind people, especially with summertime, and people are outdoors, they’re boating, they’re mowing their lawn, etc., take lightning very seriously.”

Here’s a fun fact: lightning is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

