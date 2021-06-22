Advertisement

Military Times ranks 3 Miss. community colleges among best for veterans

The Military Times released its ‘Best for Vets’ list for 2021.
By WTOK Staff
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Military Times released its ‘Best for Vets’ list for 2021 and three Mississippi community colleges made the grade: Meridian Community College, East Central Community College in Decatur and Northwest Community College in Senatobia.

The Military Times polls colleges and universities across the United States, along with public data obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs, is used to determine the rankings.

Read the ‘Best for Vets’ list here. There are breakdowns by region and for 2-year and 4-year colleges. The University of Southern Mississippi, University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University also made the list.

