Mississippi gas price average increases after one year

Local woman fills up her car in Meridian
Local woman fills up her car in Meridian
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gas prices here in Mississippi have seen an increase of nearly a dollar more per gallon than the average at this time last year.That is according to gasbuddy.com.

The average price per gallon has gone from around $1.75 in June of 2020, to now $2.69 per gallon. Experts believe a dip in gas prices is possible now that the market has leveled out and the need for truck drivers is lowering. We spoke to some drivers today to get their thoughts.

“We’ve all got to pay bills and take care of our families and kids and everything,” said Frank Hill of Meridian. “We’re just trying to make do and look out for each other and work together. Hopefully we can all come to a sensible solution to see if we can work to get the gas prices down cheaper for all of us to enjoy the summer.”

“Instead of maybe buying a new pair of shoes I have to go and get some gas,” said Detroit native Destiny Haskins. “In order to get the shoes, I have to have gas in order to get to where I need to go.”

“We have to kind of cut back on eating and grocery shopping. We’ve got more sandwiches in the car this time,” said Trico Cowans of Atlanta. “This time last year the gas prices were $1.79 and now it’s $2.79 so it’s a big difference.”

Experts also say there is a chance of an increase in prices during July and August based on hurricane season, but most Americans are happy to be out and traveling this summer.

