Mr. Ben Johnson Davison

By Letisha Young
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Graveside services for Mr. Ben Johnson Davison will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Cemetery, Collinsville with Rev. Walter Tanksley officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Davison, 89, of Meridian, who died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital, Meridian. Visitation: Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

