Only a few showers possible on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are in the upper-60s to low-70s to begin our Tuesday morning as a cold front dips southward across our area. We’ll see a chance of showers during the morning, with the best chances of rain moving southward throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon, only a pop-up shower or storm will be possible south of I-20. In areas north of I-20 farther away from the cold front, you will get some relief from the oppressive humidity.

High temperatures on our Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid-80s, with the warmer temperatures south of I-20 and the cooler temperatures to the north. Clouds also look to decrease from north to south throughout the day today. Drier air will filter in area-wide overnight, and that will help drop temperatures well into the 60s across our area. The frontal boundary looks to stall out to our south, but I still can’t rule out a stray shower tonight and into Wednesday in areas south of I-20.

High temperatures are set to return to the upper-80s by Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit warmer on Thursday as isolated shower and storm chances continue for areas mainly south of I-20. By Friday, there will be a chance of isolated showers and storms area-wide. Storm chances will continue to increase this weekend, but all-day wash-outs are not expected. Highs will be in the upper-80s Friday through Monday with those daily storm chances.

