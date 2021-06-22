Problem solved! Jail electrical problem repaired
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An electrical problem at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility that kept the air conditioning off since Sunday has been repaired.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the repair was completed about 5 p.m. The jail had been operating on a backup generator that only supported essential services.
Calhoun said the part needed had to be trucked in from Tennessee because it wasn’t available locally.
