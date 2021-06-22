Advertisement

Problem solved! Jail electrical problem repaired

An electrical problem at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility that kept the air...
An electrical problem at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility that kept the air conditioning off since Sunday has been repaired.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An electrical problem at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility that kept the air conditioning off since Sunday has been repaired.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the repair was completed about 5 p.m. The jail had been operating on a backup generator that only supported essential services.

Calhoun said the part needed had to be trucked in from Tennessee because it wasn’t available locally.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2021
Clarke County EMA director announces retirement
A backup generator is providing power for lights, security, computers and freezers at the...
Electrical problem knocks out A/C at jail

Latest News

The chance for rain hovers around 30-40% through this weekend.
Back & forth cold front means rain, then no rain, then more rain
MSU Meridian sets graduation
MSU Riley Center announces 2021-22 Fall/Winter Series
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
The Military Times released its ‘Best for Vets’ list for 2021.
Military Times ranks 3 Miss. community colleges among best for veterans