Social club gets involved in community through volunteering

Debs Social Service Club volunteers
Debs Social Service Club volunteers
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Debs Social Service Club is volunteering in the community this week, and they were at Southeast Middle School Monday helping with painting projects.

They painted picnic tables, the railing inside the school, and fencing outside the school.

One of the advisors to the club said it’s important for these students to get out and volunteer.

“It gives these young ladies an opporunity to learn about their community number one, but it also gives them a time where they start building those leadership skills they need to be able to serve in their community as they get older. We’re trying to teach a foundation now as they’re younger students, so when they’re actually in the adult working force, they’re still eager to participate in community activity,” said Lesa Smith.

This is their last week of volunteering before their Debs installation ceremony this Sunday.

