Storm debris cleanup begins in Lauderdale Co.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you live in Lauderdale County, it’s time to make sure all of your storm debris is by the road. A company started picking up debris Tuesday.

Crews are starting to pick up leaves, limbs and anything left behind by recent weather events.

“We know it’s been an ongoing problem with debris on the side of the road. It’s been a safety issue and people can’t see,” Road and Bridge Coordinator Ryan Mosley said.

“Constituents are getting frustrated,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells. “They want to know where we are and why it’s not getting picked up. Quite frankly, there is so much volume that we’re not equipped to pick that much debris up at one time.”

Instead of dedicating county crews to storm cleanup, they hired contractor who started Tuesday.

“They are starting in the northwest part of the county above Collinsville. They are working their way to the south. With that being said, we are picking up anything that’s in the road right-of-way. We are not coming onto private property to get anything,” Mosley explained.

“Our workers are supposed to do roadwork and ditch work. We have been asking them to stop going that and it was causing us to get behind on things we should be focused on. We just felt it was best to contract it out,” Wells said.

During February’s ice storm, there was around 5,000 cubic yards of debris.

“We are not picking up household garbage or anything like that. It has to be limbs, trunks and stuff like that.,” Mosley said.

Mosley says to make sure you have all of the debris you want removed on right of way.

“We just ask that you be patient. We are doing the best that we can. We’re coming,” Wells said.

They hope to have all debris cleared by the end of July.

