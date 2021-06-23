Advertisement

Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A solar farm in Scott County is one of 14 new renewable energy projects by Amazon.

The company says the latest utility-scale solar and wind projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, and CEO.

Amazon has not released any details of the project in Scott County or its potential impact on jobs.

You can see Amazon’s similar renewable energy projects here.

