Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian

The Old Highway 80 Bridge at Okatibbee Creek will be closed for 10 months
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Old Highway 80 Bridge at Okatibbee Creek will be closed beginning Thursday, June 24.

The closure is expected to be for about ten months.

The posted detour route will be Old Highway 80 at 65th Avenue to Old 8th Street Road to Lakeland Drive at Old Highway 80.

