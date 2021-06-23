Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JESSINYA F EZELL1991548 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD E APT C8 MARION, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
THAMUS STEPHENS199510425 MASONIC LODGE RD MERIDIAN, MSINTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER
PUBLIC DRUNK
LAMONICA JONES19982307 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:44 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:07 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:21 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Two arrests have been made in the shooting that injured an 8-year-old Meridian boy.
Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy
Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of...
State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Source: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark
Neshoba deputies continue to fight war on drugs

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2021
Source: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark
Neshoba deputies continue to fight war on drugs
Two arrests have been made in the shooting that injured an 8-year-old Meridian boy.
Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2021