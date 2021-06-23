City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:44 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:35 AM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:07 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:21 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.