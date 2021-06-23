City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2021
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JESSINYA F EZELL
|1991
|548 OLD COUNTRY CLUB RD E APT C8 MARION, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|THAMUS STEPHENS
|1995
|10425 MASONIC LODGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER
PUBLIC DRUNK
|LAMONICA JONES
|1998
|2307 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:44 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 4th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:07 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:21 PM on June 22, 2021, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.