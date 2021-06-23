Advertisement

EMCC, UWA rodeo members finish in top five at College National Finals Rodeo

College National Finals Rodeo 2021
College National Finals Rodeo 2021(KCWY)
By Ellie French
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CASPER, Wyo. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College and the University of West Alabama had members compete in last week’s College National Finals Rodeo. Both schools had participants finish in the top five while EMCC’s women’s team claimed a program-best fourth place overall finish.

EMCC

Eight cowboys and cowgirls made the trip to Casper to compete in various events. Barrel racer Jaylie Matthews and breakaway roper Blair Bryant competed in the championship round with Matthews finishing second while Bryant had an eighth-place tie.

“Our students did really well. We only had two that had been to the CNFR before so most of them were rookies,” EMCC rodeo coach Morgan Goodrich said. “Our women who went, that was their first time ever going. We had high expectations for them. There were a few hiccups but they succeeded, did well and will all be returning in the fall.”

Matthews and Bryant helped lead the EMCC women to 257.5 total team points and a program-best fourth place finish. Coach Goodrich was happy both women had a chance to compete after last year’s CNFR was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be able to come back this year and compete, they were ready to win. They did really well,” Goodrich said. “I think Jaylie was pretty nervous the whole time but she pulled through and did well.”

All eight members that competed at nationals will be returning to Scooba next year, which is something Coach Goodrich did not expect to happen.

“Blair wasn’t sure if she was going to come back, but after the overall experience she said ‘Hey, I wanna come back and help the team win a national title’ so we’re very excited about that,” Goodrich said. “Everyone will be returning and we’re looking forward to the fall rodeos.”

UWA

Sophomore Heather McLaughlin was the lone representative for the University of West Alabama rodeo team at this year’s CNFR. She competed in both breakaway roping and goat trying, finishing fifth nationally in the latter.

“I don’t want to brag but when I get in the arena, I like to have the mindset that I’m the best one there and I can win everything,” McLaughlin said. “For me, being able to show that I can be competitive in my first CNFR was great. Next year, I have no doubt I can win it.”

UWA rodeo coach Daniel Poole said McLaughlin is a leader for the team and wasn’t surprised at all by the success she had at the highest level of college rodeo.

“It’s really nice to know that when school got out and she had a three week window before CNFR, she was practicing at home probably more than she should have been,” Poole said. “I’m looking forward to the future. We have two more years with her and I think this didn’t do anything other than get her more sharp than she already was.”

McLaughlin said she’s looking forward to going back to Casper next season not just to try and win a national title, but soak in the overall experience again.

“There is nothing like the college finals. Casper is an amazing place. When you go to town everyone knows what you’re there for and everyone is so supportive,” McLaughlin said. “The energy in the building during the short round and really all the performances is incredible. There is really nothing like it.”

The 2021-22 college rodeo season will start up in the fall.

