Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi

The money is available to foster/former foster youth who are 14 to 26 years old.
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is distributing federal pandemic relief funds to foster and former foster youth.

Three-point-three million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds is available for foster and former foster youth who are 14 through 26 years old. The money can be used to help with housing, education, transportation, utility bills, groceries, and other emergency assistance needs.

Recipients can receive up to 12 thousand dollars for education, tuition, room and board expenses and up to four thousand dollars in transportation assistance. That includes help in buying a car or getting a driver’s license. Money is also available for technology purchases.

Mississippi’s $3.3 million share of the federal pandemic relief funds is part of a $400 million national appropriation in the “Supporting Foster youth and Families through the Pandemic Act” approved by Congress earlier this year.

Youth may apply for the federal money by:

• Calling: 769-823-4608 or 601-502-7429

• Emailing: youth@mdcps.ms.gov

• Applying online: h􀆩 ps://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d02aa4f305ad4c3ebff 65884455de4ba

• Website for more info: www.mdcps.ms.gov

