Feds: Illegal alien pleads guilty in 2020 bribery case

Jesus Christian Miranda-Alcantar, 33, indicted for attempted federal bribery
Jesus Christian Miranda-Alcantar, 33, indicted for attempted federal bribery
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal agents say an illegal alien from Mexico has pled guilty in a 2020 investigation.

Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, is charged with attempted bribery of a federal officer and illegal reentry following deportation from the United States, federal investigators say.

While in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on September 17, 2020, agents say Alcantar repeatedly offered to pay the deportation officer thousand of dollars if he would stop the van and let Miranda-Alcantar out by the side of the road.

Agents say the officer ignored the offers, delivered Miranda-Alcantar to the Madison County jail, and reported the incident to his supervisor.

Miranda-Alcantar is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

