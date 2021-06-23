Advertisement

Keeping your pets safe this summer

Nacho the Dog(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Our pets can suffer from the same kind of heat-related illnesses that people can suffer from. There are several symptoms to watch out for.

“A lot of times the first thing we’ll see in a pet is he becomes lethargic, he’s not wanting to move, he’s panting excessively, they’re recumbent, they’re down, and they can’t get up,” said Dr. Tyson Pompelia, the veterinarian at the Collinsville Veterinary Clinic. “It’s actually pretty obvious what’s going on a lot of the time.”

Avoid exercising your pet during the heat of the day. Aim for walks in the morning or evening hours.

“You definitely don’t want to run them on asphalt or hot concrete, you know, things like that. It will burn their pads,” Dr. Pompelia said.

Make sure your pets are hydrated.

“Those dogs that are exercising, obese dogs, our older dogs, senior citizens so to speak, those pets, they warrant some extra care to make sure that they don’t get in that [excessive heat] situation this time of year,” Dr. Pompelia said.

Never leave a pet in hot car, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“You also want to be mindful of your flea and tick preventives this time of year, tick paralysis can cause those dogs to become recumbent,” Dr. Pompelia said. “Unfortunately they may be out in the middle of a pasture and not under a shady tree, and when that happens, they could also get excessive heat.”

