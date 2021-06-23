Advertisement

MHS principal resigns, replacement named

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named principal for the 2021-2022 school year.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School principal, Dr. Joe Griffin, has resigned. Meridian Public Schools said the school board accepted his resignation Wednesday.

Griffin was recently charged with DUI Other by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at a roadside safety check June 5. His attorney, Robbie Jones, said earlier his client is innocent.

The Meridian Public School District also announced Wednesday the hiring of Angela McQuarley to be the new principal at MHS for the 2021-2022 school year.

Meridian Public School District announced Dr. Angela McQuarley is the new Meridian High School principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
Meridian Public School District announced Dr. Angela McQuarley is the new Meridian High School principal for the 2021-2022 school year.(Meridian Public School District)

McQuarley is a 1986 graduate of Meridian High and has spent her entire career with Meridian Public Schools as a teacher assistant, classroom teacher, assistant principal, assistant CTE Director and principal at Magnolia Middle School for the past ten years.

MPSD said in a news release that Magnolia has been labeled a successful school for the past four years under McQuarley’s leadership. McQuarley currently serves on the State Superintendent’s Principal Advisory Council and was named 2018-2019 Administrator of the Year for MPSD.

