Miss. recognized by Area Development magazine

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The governor’s office announced the state of Mississippi has received a Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine for economic development successes in 2020. Gov. Tate Reeves said it signifies the state’s efforts to generate new jobs and investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Area Development is a widely respected publication, and for Mississippi to be honored with a Shovel Award by the Area Development team is a remarkable achievement, especially to be honored for our hard work during 2020,” Reeves said. “My administration and economic developers throughout the state never once stopped working for the people during the pandemic, and this award will serve as a constant reminder that Mississippi plays to win, even in the most challenging of economic times.”

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements and promotions that attract new employers and investments.

All 50 states were invited to submit their top 10 job creation and investment projects. Mississippi Development Authority reported the number of value-added jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities and industry diversity in the “fewer than 3 million population” category.



Mississippi’s top 2020 project is Amazon’s new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, which is creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs.



Additional 2020 projects contributing to Mississippi winning a Silver Shovel Award are:

• Navistar Defense – 500 jobs, $8.7 million investment

• IG Design Group – 300 jobs, $57.4 million investment

• Material Bank – 300 jobs, $14.5 million investment

• Gulf Ship – 200 jobs, $6.7 million investment

• Loss Prevention Services – 200 jobs, $3 million investment

• Mission Forest Products – 130 jobs, $160 million investment

• Associated Wholesale Grocers – 79 jobs, $300 million investment

• Calgon Carbon – 38 jobs, $185 million investment

• Kimberly-Clark – 33 jobs, $140 million investment





