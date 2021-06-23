Advertisement

Miss. recognized by Area Development magazine

The state of Mississippi has received a Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine for...
The state of Mississippi has received a Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine for economic development successes in 2020.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The governor’s office announced the state of Mississippi has received a Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine for economic development successes in 2020. Gov. Tate Reeves said it signifies the state’s efforts to generate new jobs and investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Area Development is a widely respected publication, and for Mississippi to be honored with a Shovel Award by the Area Development team is a remarkable achievement, especially to be honored for our hard work during 2020,” Reeves said. “My administration and economic developers throughout the state never once stopped working for the people during the pandemic, and this award will serve as a constant reminder that Mississippi plays to win, even in the most challenging of economic times.”

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements and promotions that attract new employers and investments.

All 50 states were invited to submit their top 10 job creation and investment projects.
Mississippi Development Authority reported the number of value-added jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities and industry diversity in the “fewer than 3 million population” category.

Mississippi’s top 2020 project is Amazon’s new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, which is creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs.

Additional 2020 projects contributing to Mississippi winning a Silver Shovel Award are:
• Navistar Defense – 500 jobs, $8.7 million investment
• IG Design Group – 300 jobs, $57.4 million investment
• Material Bank – 300 jobs, $14.5 million investment
• Gulf Ship – 200 jobs, $6.7 million investment
• Loss Prevention Services – 200 jobs, $3 million investment
• Mission Forest Products – 130 jobs, $160 million investment
• Associated Wholesale Grocers – 79 jobs, $300 million investment
• Calgon Carbon – 38 jobs, $185 million investment
• Kimberly-Clark – 33 jobs, $140 million investment

To see a complete list of the 2020 Shovel Award winners, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrests have been made in the shooting that injured an 8-year-old Meridian boy.
Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy
Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of...
State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Source: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark
Neshoba deputies continue to fight war on drugs

Latest News

Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
Jesus Christian Miranda-Alcantar, 33, indicted for attempted federal bribery
Feds: Illegal alien pleads guilty in 2020 bribery case
Out The Door Wednesday
Wednesday will be a bit warmer than yesterday