Mississippi State uses six-run eighth inning to beat Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) -At the start of the eighth inning, Mississippi State trailed Virginia 4-0 nothing. By the end of the inning, the Bulldogs led the Cavaliers 6-4.

After appearing as if they would suffer their first College World Series loss, the Bulldogs rallied back from a four-run deficit to beat Virginia 6-5 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs’ six run inning began when Kellum Clark knocked a homer into the MSU bullpen to cut the deficit in half. Josh Hatcher and Rowdey Jordan then got on base which set up an opportunity for Tanner Allen to be the hero MSU needed.

The SEC Player of the Year delivered a go-ahead three-run homer as TD Ameritrade Park erupted with MSU fans cheering. The Dawgs added one more run in the inning off an RBI single from Scotty Dubrule to go from being dow 4-0 to up 6-4.

Virginia added a solo home run from Chris Newell in the eighth but couldn’t make anything happen in the ninth to fall by two.

Mississippi State has scored in only two of the 18 innings its played so far in the College World Series and has won two games to stay in the winner’s bracket.

The Bulldogs will play a rematch against either Virginia or Texas on Friday. They’ll get two chances to win one game and if they do, they’ll punch their ticket to the College World Series championship.

