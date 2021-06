Graveside services for Mr. Fred Morgan will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Heidelberg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Morgan, 92, of Erie, PA, who died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at LECOM at Presque Isle Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Erie, PA. Visitation: None.

