Funeral services for Ms. Paula A. Carpenter will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Paula A. Carpenter, 58, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Paula enjoyed participating in bowling and swimming with the Special Olympics. She earned many gold and bronze medals over her years of participation. She loved decorating for Christmas, watching Andy Griffith, and spending time with her beloved family.

Paula is survived by her mother, Mary Carpenter; her brother, Cliff Carpenter (Aimee); two nephews, Caleb Carpenter (Blakely) and Cannon “Pooh Bear” Carpenter; one niece, Lauryn Crawford (Cameron); and a great-nephew, Cash Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton “Red” Carpenter.

Pall bearers will be Lee Salers, Russ Andreacchio, Kevin Carpenter, Kacey Carpenter, Kade Carpenter, and Travis Knight.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Paula’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Rush Foundation Hospital ICU.

