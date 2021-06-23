Advertisement

Ms. Paula A. Carpenter

Paula A. Carpenter
Paula A. Carpenter
Paula A. Carpenter(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Ms. Paula A. Carpenter will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Anderson officiating.  Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Paula A. Carpenter, 58, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Paula enjoyed participating in bowling and swimming with the Special Olympics.  She earned many gold and bronze medals over her years of participation.  She loved decorating for Christmas, watching Andy Griffith, and spending time with her beloved family.

Paula is survived by her mother, Mary Carpenter; her brother, Cliff Carpenter (Aimee); two nephews, Caleb Carpenter (Blakely) and Cannon “Pooh Bear” Carpenter; one niece, Lauryn Crawford (Cameron); and a great-nephew, Cash Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton “Red” Carpenter.

Pall bearers will be Lee Salers, Russ Andreacchio, Kevin Carpenter, Kacey Carpenter, Kade Carpenter, and Travis Knight.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Paula’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Rush Foundation Hospital ICU.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

Two arrests have been made in the shooting that injured an 8-year-old Meridian boy.
Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy
Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of...
State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
Source: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark
Neshoba deputies continue to fight war on drugs
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits

Latest News

Mr. Dannie Hodges
Mr. Fred Morgan
Mrs. Alberta Moore
Mrs. Johnnie P. Dubose Taylor