Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Celtics Youth Basketball Team

Celtics eight and under basketball team
Celtics eight and under basketball team(Paul Ford)
By Ellie French
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Celtics Youth Basketball Team!

The Celtics recently won the overall championship in the eight and under division of the Meridian Parks and Recreation League. They also finished the season with a 9-1 overall record.

Congratulations to the Celtics on a great season!

Clarke County EMA director announces retirement

