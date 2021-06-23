USPS workers talk about new initiatives to Meridian Rotary Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A longtime United States Postal worker was the guest speaker of the Meridian Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Wednesday. Timothy Jones, the Officer in Charge in Meridian updated the club on some of the new services and procedures the USPS offers.

The 16-year veteran of the postal service said while the post office often has to deal with a lot of negatives, he enjoys his job and getting to deal with people on a one-on-one basis.

”The thing that I enjoy most is the customers,” said Jones. “Even those that are very disappointed, we still like talking to them. Those that are irate, I still like talking to them. I like engaging with people because one of the things I’m about is service. If it’s not right we make sure we try and get it right.”

Aja Palmer from the Meridian Post Office was also a guest speaker at Wednesday’s luncheon. She talked about the relatively new Informed Delivery Service now offered for both residential and business customers.”

”It’s what we call informed delivery,” said Palmer. “You can go online and sign up at www.usps.com. Once you register, you’ll get daily alerts to your email showing what mail you’ll be receiving at your house that day.”

Informed Delivery has been offered for about nine months now and can be used on your computer, tablet or mobile device. Palmer also added that the Meridian Post Office delivers over 5,000 packages every day.

